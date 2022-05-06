|
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : Morgan Stanley est neutre
|
|Toute l'actualité sur HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 657 M
-
2 529 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
451 M
-
429 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
549 M
-
523 M
|PER 2022
|10,5x
|Rendement 2022
|2,66%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 692 M
4 692 M
4 466 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,97x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,74x
|Nbr Employés
|8 700
|Flottant
|67,0%
|
|Graphique HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|20,80 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|34,97 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|68,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs