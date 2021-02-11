



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 16,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,29 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,64% Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 106.90% 2 633 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 19.25% 584 889 NVIDIA CORPORATION 13.09% 365 563 INTEL CORPORATION 17.98% 239 148 BROADCOM INC. 7.35% 191 176 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED -4.09% 165 288