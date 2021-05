HIOLLE Industries : Formule de vote Français/Anglais

A shareholder can by vote by post by using a postal voting form determined by law. Any other methods are deemed to be invalid. Only the forms received by the Company before the meeting, within the time limit and conditions determined by law, are valid to calculate the quorum.

PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN

(2) Commercial Law (2) Art. L. 225 - 106 (extract) :

« A shareholder can have himself/herself represented by another of by his/her spouse ».

Any shareholder can receive proxies issued by the other shareholders to have themselves represented at a meeting, without any other limitations than those laid down by the articles of association fixing the maximum number of votes to wich a person is entitled both in his/her own name or proxy. Before each shareholder's meeting, the Chairman of the Board or Directors or the Executive Board, may consult the shareholders listed in article L. 225 - 102 in order to allow them to designate one or several proxies to represent them at the shareholder's meeting in accordance with this article. Such consultation is obligatory when the articles of association, having been modified pursuant to articles L. 225 - 23 or L. 225 - 71 , require the shareholder's ordinary meeting to appoint to the Board of Directors or the Executive Board, one or more shareholder employees or members of the Executive Board of a pension fund holding shares in the company. The clauses in contracdiction with the provisions of the forgoing paragraphs are deemed to be invalid. When proxies do not indicate the name of the appointed proxy, the Chairman of the meeting will vote the proxy in favor of adoption of the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Board, of Directors or The Executive Board, and will vote the proxy against the adoption of all the other draft resolutions. To give any other vote, the shareholder must choose a proxy who accepts to vote as he/she indicates.