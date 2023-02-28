|
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
4 393 M
633 M
597 M
|Résultat net 2023
2 210 M
318 M
300 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
9 301 M
1 340 M
1 265 M
|PER 2023
|29,0x
|Rendement 2023
|2,61%
|Capitalisation
|
63 706 M
9 175 M
8 661 M
|VE / CA 2023
|12,4x
|VE / CA 2024
|10,3x
|Nbr Employés
|4 750
|Flottant
|28,5%
|Graphique HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|118,50 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|115,21 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-2,77%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs