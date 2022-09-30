|
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. : dégradé à vendre par UBS
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3 979 M
559 M
572 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 074 M
291 M
298 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
8 158 M
1 146 M
1 173 M
|PER 2022
|20,0x
|Rendement 2022
|2,07%
|
|Capitalisation
|
41 272 M
5 796 M
5 934 M
|VE / CA 2022
|8,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,56x
|Nbr Employés
|4 750
|Flottant
|28,5%
|
|Graphique HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|76,77 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|95,15 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|23,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs