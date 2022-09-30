Recherche avancée
    300033   CNE100000JG3

HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.

(300033)
Cours en clôture Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  29/09/2022
76.77 CNY   -1.02%
13:01Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. : dégradé à vendre par UBS
ZM
25/08Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
25/04Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 mars 2022
CI
Actualités 
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. : dégradé à vendre par UBS

Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. : dégradé à vendre par UBS

30/09/2022 | 13:01
Données financières
CA 2022 3 979 M 559 M 572 M
Résultat net 2022 2 074 M 291 M 298 M
Tréso. nette 2022 8 158 M 1 146 M 1 173 M
PER 2022 20,0x
Rendement 2022 2,07%
Capitalisation 41 272 M 5 796 M 5 934 M
VE / CA 2022 8,32x
VE / CA 2023 6,56x
Nbr Employés 4 750
Flottant 28,5%
Tendances analyse technique HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 76,77 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 95,15 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Zheng Yi Chairman & General Manager
Lie Kang Du Chief Financial Officer
Xin Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board & Development Manager
Jin Wang Director & Technology Director
Shi Jun Han Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-46.90%5 796
INTUIT INC.-38.31%111 849
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-29.85%46 553
ADYEN N.V.-46.33%37 532
WORLDLINE-19.96%10 784
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-44.99%8 601