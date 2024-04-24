HiThink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans les prestations de services d'information financière sur Internet. Au travers de ses plateformes numériques et applicatives, de ses outils d'analyse financière, de ses systèmes de négociation en ligne et de ses solutions logicielles, le groupe fournit principalement des actualités financières, des données de marchés, des informations analytiques sur les données de marchés, etc. à destination des clients institutionnels, des entreprises, des opérateurs financiers, des investisseurs privés, du gouvernement et des particuliers.