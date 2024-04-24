Action 300033 HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.

Actions

300033

CNE100000JG3

Technologie financière (Fintech)

Cours en clôture Shenzhen S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 00:00:00 23/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
112,4 CNY +1,12 % Graphique intraday de Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. -0,21 % -28,38 %
12:00 HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. reste à l'achat ZM
09:24 Les bénéfices de Hithink Flush Information Network chutent de 15 % au premier trimestre MT

Dernières actualités sur Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.

Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co, Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co., Ltd annonce la mise en place d'un plan de distribution des bénéfices de 2023 sur les actions A pour l'année 2023, payable le 29 mars 2024 CI
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co. approuve le dividende en espèces pour l'année 2023 CI
La société Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co. approuve l'élection du conseil d'administration CI
La société Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co. propose un dividende final en espèces pour l'exercice 2023 CI
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. à l'achat ZM
Les bénéfices de Hithink Flush pour 2023 chutent de 17% ; le BPA et les revenus manquent les estimations MT
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co. publie ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
NetDragon Websoft signe des contrats supplémentaires pour maintenir la structure de l'unité consolidée MT
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co. publie ses résultats pour le semestre clôturé le 30 juin 2023 CI
Le bénéfice de Hithink Flush Information Network bondit de 9 % au premier trimestre, tandis que son chiffre d'affaires augmente de 18 % ; les actions bondissent de 6 %. MT
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co, Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 publie ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co, Ltd. annonce la mise en œuvre du plan de distribution des bénéfices finaux pour 2022 (actions A), payable le 30 mars 2023 annonce la mise en œuvre du plan de distribution des bénéfices finaux de 2022 (actions A), payable le 30 mars 2023 CI
La société Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co. approuve le dividende en espèces pour l'année 2022 CI
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Les bénéfices de Hithink Flush Information chutent de 11,5 % en 2022, même si les recettes augmentent de 1,4 %. MT
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2022 CI
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. : dégradé à vendre par UBS ZM
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022 CI
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 mars 2022 CI
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. Propose un dividende final en espèces sur les actions A pour l'année 2021, payable le 30 mars 2022 CI
Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co., Ltd. approuve le dividende final en espèces pour 2021 CI

Profil Société

HiThink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans les prestations de services d'information financière sur Internet. Au travers de ses plateformes numériques et applicatives, de ses outils d'analyse financière, de ses systèmes de négociation en ligne et de ses solutions logicielles, le groupe fournit principalement des actualités financières, des données de marchés, des informations analytiques sur les données de marchés, etc. à destination des clients institutionnels, des entreprises, des opérateurs financiers, des investisseurs privés, du gouvernement et des particuliers.
Technologie financière (Fintech)
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
112,4 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen
167 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+48,68 %
