    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA

(ALHGR)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  10:20:50 27/03/2023
8.000 EUR   +1.27%
10:08Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Présentation résultats annuels 2022
PU
09:02Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : creuse sa perte nette en 2022
AO
08:42En Direct des Marchés : Neoen, Elis, Orpea, Equasens, SBV, Unicredit, Adidas, Solvay...
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Présentation résultats annuels 2022

27/03/2023 | 10:08
Pas de modification du process de fabrication du béton

Gains de productivité importants pour les clients

Performances techniques supérieures au ciment

CEM I

Portland

H-UKR

H-IONA

UN PROCESSUS DE FABRICATION À FROID, PROPRE ET RÉVOLUTIONNAIRE

  • Extraction des matières premières des carrières

  • Concassage, séchage et broyage puis pré-chauffage des matières premières

  • Mélange et adjuvantation, broyage

  • Conditionnement puis expéditions

DANS UN CONTEXTE INFLATIONNISTE DES PRIX DE L'ÉNERGIE

Parc de 12 trackers solaires

Un business model résilient face à la crise énergétique

(PDF) Environmental and energy assessment of the use of Andesite in cement (researchgate.net),Analyses des paramètres affectant la consommation d'énergie dans un four rotatif cimentier et solutions possibles d'optimisationénergétique (archives-ouvertes.fr) &https://docplayer.fr/1106340-Le-diagnostic-energetique-d-une-cimenterie.html

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 2,25 M 2,42 M -
Résultat net 2022 -7,60 M -8,18 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 2,10 M 2,26 M -
PER 2022 -14,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 116 M 124 M -
VE / CA 2022 50,4x
VE / CA 2023 15,2x
Nbr Employés 41
Flottant 38,1%
Graphique HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Durée : Période :
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA : Graphique analyse technique Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,90 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 124%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA-22.24%124
HOLCIM LTD17.08%35 952
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.20%21 480
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD9.51%11 644
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.54%11 175
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 554
