Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Présentation résultats annuels 2022

Pas de modification du process de fabrication du béton
Gains de productivité importants pour les clients
Performances techniques supérieures au ciment
CEM I
Portland
H-UKR
H-IONA
UN PROCESSUS DE FABRICATION À FROID, PROPRE ET RÉVOLUTIONNAIRE
▪ Extraction des matières premières des carrières
▪
▪ Concassage, séchage et broyage puis pré-chauffage des matières premières
▪ Mélange et adjuvantation, broyage
▪ Conditionnement puis expéditions
DANS UN CONTEXTE INFLATIONNISTE DES PRIX DE L'ÉNERGIE
Parc de 12 trackers solaires
Un business model résilient face à la crise énergétique
(PDF) Environmental and energy assessment of the use of Andesite in cement (researchgate.net),Analyses des paramètres affectant la consommation d'énergie dans un four rotatif cimentier et solutions possibles d'optimisationénergétique (archives-ouvertes.fr) &https://docplayer.fr/1106340-Le-diagnostic-energetique-d-une-cimenterie.html
Attachments
Disclaimer
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:07:07 UTC.