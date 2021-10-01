Home Invest Belgium : Notification de transparance Sippelberg 01/10/2021

Sous embargo jusqu'au 1 octobre 2021 - 17h40

Information réglementée

POUR TOUTE INFORMATION COMPLEMENTAIRE

Sven Janssens Preben Bruggeman Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Tél : +32.2.740.14.51 Home Invest Belgium E-mail : investors@homeinvest.be Boulevard de la Woluwe 46, Bte 11 www.homeinvestbelgium.be B - 1200 Bruxelles

About Home Invest Belgium

Home Invest Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR or BE-REIT) specializing in acquisition, sale, development and management of residential real estate. On 30 June 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a property portfolio of € 668 million in Belgium and The Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium is listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since June 1999. On 30 June 2021, the market capitalization amounted to € 391 million.