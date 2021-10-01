Home Invest Belgium : Notification de transparance Sippelberg 01/10/2021

Sous embargo jusqu'au 1 octobre 2021 - 17h40
PUBLICATION RELATIVE A UNE NOTIFICATION DE TRANSPARENCE
ARTICLE 14 DE LA LOI DU 2 MAI 2007 RELATIVE A LA PUBLICITE DES PARTICIPATIONS IMPORTANTES (Loi sur la Transparence)
1. Résumé de la notification
Conformément à la Loi sur la Transparence, Home Invest Belgium annonce avoir reçu une notification le 29 septembre 2021 de la part de Stavos Real Estate BV, Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos, Liévin Van Overstraeten, Hans Van Overstraeten, Johan Van Overstraeten, Bart Van Overstraeten, Cocky SA, V.O.P. SA, Sippelberg SA et la société de droit commun BMVO 2014, dont il résulte que Sippelberg SA a cédé 450.000 actions à Stavos Real Estate BV en date du 25 septembre 2021. La notification concerne un transfert entre deux sociétés faisant partie du même groupe, à savoir le Groupe Van Overstraeten.
2. Contenu de la notification
La notification du 29 septembre 2021 de Stavos Real Estate BV, Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos, Liévin Van Overstraeten, Hans Van Overstraeten, Johan Van Overstraeten, Bart Van Overstraeten, Cocky SA, V.O.P. SA, Sippelberg SA et la société de droit commun BMVO 2014 dont il résulte que Sippelberg SA a cédé 450.000 actions à Stavos Real Estate BV en date du 25 septembre 2021, contient les informations suivantes :
-
Raisons de la notification : l'acquisition ou transfert de droits de vote ou de titres conférant le droit de vote
-
Notification par une entreprise mère ou une personne détenant le contrôle
-
Personnes tenues à notification : Stavos Real Estate BV, Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos, Liévin Van Overstraeten, Hans Van Overstraeten, Johan Van Overstraeten, Bart Van Overstraeten, Cocky SA, V.O.P. SA, Sippelberg SA et la société de droit commun BMVO 2014.
-
Date de la transaction : le 25 septembre 2021
-
Seuil concerné : 20%
-
Dénominateur : 3.299.858
-
Détails de la notification :
-
-
Liévin Van Overstraeten a 1.000 actions.
-
Hans Van Overstraeten a 8.735 actions.
-
Johan Van Overstraeten a 1.231 actions.
-
Bart Van Overstraeten a 1.445 actions.
-
Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos a 0 actions.
-
la société de droit commun BMVO 2014 a 0 actions.
-
Stavos Real Estate BV 765.553 actions.
-
V.O.P. SA a 102.575 actions.
-
Sippelberg SA a 0 actions.
-
Cocky SA a 0 actions.
-
Ensemble ils ont 883.539 actions de Home Invest Belgium. Ce montant total est resté inchangé après la transaction.
-
Chaîne des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue :
-
-
Stavos Real Estate SA est contrôlée à 100% par la société de droit commun BMVO 2014.
-
La société de droit commun BMVO 2014 est contrôlée à 100% par la Stichting
Administratiekantoor Stavos.
-
La Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos est contrôlée par Liévin, Hans, Johan et Bart Van Overstraeten.
-
-
Cocky SA est contrôlée à 100% par la société de droit commun BMVO 2014.
-
V.O.P. SA est contrôlée à 100% par Stavos Real Estate BV.
-
Sippelberg SA est contrôlée à 100% par V.O.P. SA.
-
Information complémentaire:
-
-
Déclaration de transparence faite dans le cadre du transfert de 450.000 actions par la société Sippelberg SA à Stavos Real Estate BV.
3. Varia
La notification peut être consultée sur le site web de Home Invest Belgium en suivant le lien suivant.
About Home Invest Belgium
Home Invest Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR or BE-REIT) specializing in acquisition, sale, development and management of residential real estate. On 30 June 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a property portfolio of € 668 million in Belgium and The Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium is listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since June 1999. On 30 June 2021, the market capitalization amounted to € 391 million.
