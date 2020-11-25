Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Home24 SE    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur HOME24 SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
FPM Fds Stockp Germany Small/Mid Cap CNON14.00%23.00%2.95M EUR
MainFirst Top European Ideas CNON-3.00%27.00%38.14M EUR
Sextant PEA ANON11.00%37.00%9.11M EUR
Sextant PME ANON20.00%55.00%5.31M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le boom des ventes de meubles en ligne
Graphique HOME24 SE
Durée : Période :
home24 SE : Graphique analyse technique home24 SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,95%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,41%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HOME24 SE260.43%552
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.33%23 284
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.53.30%8 664
RH105.43%8 559
DUNELM GROUP PLC7.70%3 364
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.26.99%2 735
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ