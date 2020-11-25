Fonds positionnés sur HOME24 SE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position FPM Fds Stockp Germany Small/Mid Cap C NON 14.00% 23.00% 2.95M EUR MainFirst Top European Ideas C NON -3.00% 27.00% 38.14M EUR Sextant PEA A NON 11.00% 37.00% 9.11M EUR Sextant PME A NON 20.00% 55.00% 5.31M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Le boom des ventes de meubles en ligne Graphique HOME24 SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 19,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,95% Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,41% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HOME24 SE 260.43% 552 NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 24.33% 23 284 WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. 53.30% 8 664 RH 105.43% 8 559 DUNELM GROUP PLC 7.70% 3 364 BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 26.99% 2 735