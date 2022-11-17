|
Homology Medicines, Inc. : Chardan Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3,43 M
-
3,29 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
0,75 M
-
0,72 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
97,7 M
-
93,9 M
|PER 2022
|175x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
117 M
117 M
113 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,72x
|VE / CA 2023
|17,6x
|Nbr Employés
|224
|Flottant
|90,9%
|
Tendances analyse technique HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,04 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|8,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|299%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs