  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Homology Medicines, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FIXX   US4380831077

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.

(FIXX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 16/11/2022
2.040 USD   +15.25%
13:01Homology Medicines, Inc. : Chardan Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
11/11Homology Medicines, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre
ZM
10/11Homology Medicines, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Homology Medicines, Inc. : Chardan Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

17/11/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3,43 M - 3,29 M
Résultat net 2022 0,75 M - 0,72 M
Tréso. nette 2022 97,7 M - 93,9 M
PER 2022 175x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 117 M 117 M 113 M
VE / CA 2022 5,72x
VE / CA 2023 17,6x
Nbr Employés 224
Flottant 90,9%
Graphique HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Homology Medicines, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Homology Medicines, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,04 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 299%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Albert Seymour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Bradford Smith Treasurer, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Arthur O. Tzianabos Chairman
Julie Jordan Senior VP, Head-Clinical Development & Operations
Steven H. Gillis Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.-43.96%117
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.39%78 571
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.09%78 404
BIONTECH SE-36.04%40 074
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.58%36 322
GENMAB A/S17.07%28 121