HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.

(FIXX)
10.445 USD   -5.90%
ETFs positionnés sur HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD0.61%0.23%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.89%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Graphique HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
Homology Medicines, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Homology Medicines, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 233%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 166%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 62,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.-46.38%502
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.93%73 380
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.02%58 486
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.45%53 919
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.35%40 739
BEIGENE, LTD.80.68%27 143
