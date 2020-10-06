Connexion
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
06/10
169.38 USD   +0.39%
16:40HONEYWELL : business jet forecasts down
CF
16:11HONEYWELL : prévisions réduites pour les avions d'affaires
CF
01/09Wall Street hésitante après un mois d'août en trombe
AW
Honeywell : business jet forecasts down

06/10/2020 | 16:40
Honeywell indicates that it expects 7,300 new business jet deliveries (representing a figure of 235 billion dollars) over the period 2021-2030, down 4% compared to its previous 10-year forecast published last year.

The aerospace group specified that despite the decline, four fifths of business jet operators surveyed indicated that purchase plans have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honeywell expects the usage of business jets to rebound to 80-85% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, and to fully rebound towards the middle of 2021.


Données financières
CA 2020 32 023 M - 27 152 M
Résultat net 2020 4 990 M - 4 231 M
Dette nette 2020 7 485 M - 6 346 M
PER 2020 23,8x
Rendement 2020 2,11%
Capitalisation 118 Mrd 118 Mrd 100 Mrd
VE / CA 2020 3,93x
VE / CA 2021 3,72x
Nbr Employés 113 000
Flottant 73,2%
Tendances analyse technique HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 169,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 168,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,17%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Clive Richard Hollick Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.68%118 405
SIEMENS AG-7.91%100 496
3M COMPANY-7.75%93 747
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.10%62 531
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.56%56 109
HITACHI, LTD.-21.10%33 401
