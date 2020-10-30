Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.    HOOK

HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.

(HOOK)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 30/10 20:16:52
9.365 USD   -5.50%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.89%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.
Durée : Période :
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. : Graphique analyse technique HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,91 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 102%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 83,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 61,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.-18.97%254
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.95%361 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.40%274 461
PFIZER INC.-9.95%196 047
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.56%191 944
NOVARTIS AG-22.62%176 518
