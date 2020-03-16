Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  HOPSCOTCH Groupe    HOP   FR0000065278

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

(HOP)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 25/09 17:35:17
4.85 EUR   -1.02%
24/09HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : en repli après ses résultats semestriels
AO
24/09HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : perte nette au premier semestre
AO
24/09Ça se tend à tous les étages
Décryptage
Graphique HOPSCOTCH GROUPE
Durée : Période :
HOPSCOTCH Groupe : Graphique analyse technique HOPSCOTCH Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,85 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HOPSCOTCH GROUPE-43.68%15
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-39.64%10 507
WPP GROUP-45.62%8 977
WEIBO CORPORATION-25.52%7 817
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-34.46%7 345
CYBERAGENT, INC.59.37%7 184
