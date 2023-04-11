Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    HRZN   US44045A1025

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION

(HRZN)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:22:20 11/04/2023
11.46 USD   +0.35%
16:01Horizon Technology Finance Corporation : Ladenburg Thalmann reste à l'achat
ZM
16/03HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
13/03Horizon Technology Finance Corporation annonce la démission de Kimberley A. O’Connor de son conseil d'administration
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation : Ladenburg Thalmann reste à l'achat

11/04/2023 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION
16:01Horizon Technology Finance Corporation : Ladenburg ..
ZM
16/03HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION : Détachemen..
FA
13/03Horizon Technology Finance Corporation annonce la démission de Kimberley A. O’Conn..
CI
09/03Horizon Technology Finance Corporation : UBS n'est ..
ZM
01/03Horizon Technology Finance Corporation : UBS conser..
ZM
01/03Transcript : Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, M..
CI
28/02Horizon Technology Finance Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice complet te..
CI
28/02Horizon Technology Finance Corporation annonce des distributions mensuelles pour avril,..
CI
28/02Horizon Technology Finance Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestr..
CI
24/02Horizon Technology Finance Corporation annonce des nominations à la direction
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 103 M - 95,3 M
Résultat net 2023 46,4 M - 42,8 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 7,22x
Rendement 2023 11,6%
Capitalisation 323 M 323 M 298 M
Capi. / CA 2023 3,13x
Capi. / CA 2024 3,11x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 91,2%
Graphique HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Horizon Technology Finance Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,61 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert D. Pomeroy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald A. Michaud President & Director
Daniel R. Trolio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Todd A. McDonald Senior Managing Director-Technology
Daniel S. Devorsetz Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION-1.55%323
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.36%9 770
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.06%5 120
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.77%3 963
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.11%3 920
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND11.67%3 780
La Bourse à portée de tous
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer