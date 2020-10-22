Connexion
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Fidelity American Growth A-Dis-USDNON-1.00%62.00%40.17M USD
Fidelity FAST US A-ACC-USDNON-11.00%42.00%40.17M USD
Invesco Global Small Cap Eq A USD ADNON-4.00%30.00%1.76M USD
Pictet-Biotech PUSDNON14.00%32.00%80.16M USD


ETFs positionnés sur HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANYETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF - USD-2.48%5.21%Etats UnisActions - Santé
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.30%1.32%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...-1.70%0.43%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-1.10%0.22%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.44%0.14%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,27 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 65,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,72%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY105.17%16 365
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.33%378 942
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.73%283 006
PFIZER INC.-4.31%206 049
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.16%197 458
NOVARTIS AG-16.89%186 106
