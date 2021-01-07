Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G (Lux) Eurp Strat Val CI EUR AccNON2.00%17.00%41.75M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR2.50%1.84%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR2.55%1.84%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...1.21%0.55%AllemagneActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.89%0.24%MondeActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...0.82%0.07%-AllemagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Les indices US montent jusqu'au ciel
Graphique HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Durée : Période :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA : Graphique analyse technique HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 113,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 48,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA-3.18%1 497
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.0.73%288 066
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.1.59%119 485
KINGFISHER PLC5.44%8 140
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.46%5 930
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%2 499
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ