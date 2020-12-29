ETFs positionnés sur HUAMI CORPORATION ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD -1.92% 0.06% Chine Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 15,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,84 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,3% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HUAMI CORPORATION -1.50% 733 APPLE INC. 79.77% 2 323 976 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 41.04% 482 747 XIAOMI CORPORATION 188.96% 100 934 WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD 0.54% 17 712 FITBIT, INC. 3.20% 1 847