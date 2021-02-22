Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Hudbay Minerals Inc.    HBM   CA4436281022

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

(HBM)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 22/02 22:10:00
8.09 USD   --.--%
ETFs positionnés sur HUDBAY MINERALS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals ...10.32%1.43%Amérique du NordActions
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...-0.37%1.17%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...-3.84%0.34%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...-1.32%0.26%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...-0.33%0.06%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...-0.36%0.05%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...-0.34%0.05%CanadaActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,02 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,8%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.15.57%2 117
ANTOFAGASTA PLC27.59%25 405
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.27.26%15 881
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED78.57%12 035
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.13.39%11 241
VEDANTA LIMITED26.55%9 746
