  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nyse
  Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    HPP   US4440971095

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 05/01/2023
9.180 USD   -5.36%
14:01Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Baird désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
04/01Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Mizuho Securities conserve son opinion négative
ZM
03/01Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Baird désormais positif sur le dossier

06/01/2023 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 1 030 M - 979 M
Résultat net 2022 -45,8 M - -43,5 M
Dette nette 2022 4 679 M - 4 445 M
PER 2022 -28,2x
Rendement 2022 10,9%
Capitalisation 1 292 M 1 292 M 1 227 M
VE / CA 2022 5,80x
VE / CA 2023 5,57x
Nbr Employés 560
Flottant 97,2%
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,18 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark T. Lammas President & Treasurer
Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer
Andy Wattula Chief Operating Officer
Drew B. Gordon Chief Investment Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.-0.31%1 292
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-1.29%10 061
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-0.85%7 423
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.52%5 952
DEXUS0.65%5 660
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-3.62%4 356