Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Baird désormais positif sur le dossier
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 030 M
-
979 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-45,8 M
-
-43,5 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 679 M
-
4 445 M
|PER 2022
|-28,2x
|Rendement 2022
|10,9%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 292 M
1 292 M
1 227 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,80x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,57x
|Nbr Employés
|560
|Flottant
|97,2%
|Graphique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,18 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|11,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs