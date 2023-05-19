|
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre
|Recommandations des analystes sur HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2023
1 053 M
-
973 M
|Résultat net 2023
-50,1 M
-
-46,3 M
|Dette nette 2023
4 555 M
-
4 212 M
|PER 2023
|-9,38x
|Rendement 2023
|17,9%
|Capitalisation
|
633 M
633 M
586 M
|VE / CA 2023
|4,93x
|VE / CA 2024
|5,02x
|Nbr Employés
|885
|Flottant
|97,2%
|Graphique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|4,50 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,64 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|47,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs