Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    HPP   US4440971095

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  21:00:02 21/03/2023
6.550 USD   +4.13%
13:16Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre
ZM
21/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Goldman Sachs abaisse sa recommandation à vendre
ZM
21/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre

22/03/2023 | 13:16
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
13:16Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre s..
ZM
21/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Goldman Sachs abaisse ..
ZM
21/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neut..
ZM
17/03HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividen..
FA
16/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities..
ZM
16/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. nomme Barry Sholem au conseil d'administration
CI
10/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. déclare un dividende sur les actions ordinaires pour le..
CI
09/02Transcript : Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, ..
CI
09/02Hudson Pacific Properties : baisse des rentrées nettes ajustée..
MT
08/02Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos ..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 1 008 M - 936 M
Résultat net 2023 -65,4 M - -60,7 M
Dette nette 2023 4 724 M - 4 388 M
PER 2023 -14,6x
Rendement 2023 14,9%
Capitalisation 923 M 923 M 857 M
VE / CA 2023 5,60x
VE / CA 2024 5,61x
Nbr Employés 885
Flottant 97,1%
Graphique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,55 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark T. Lammas President
Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer
Wolf Wirth Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Andy Wattula Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.-32.68%923
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-20.70%8 400
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-6.80%7 047
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.41%5 655
DEXUS0.65%5 584
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE-1.90%3 816
1 Zonebourse vaut mieux que 1000 Influenceurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer