    HPP   US4440971095

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  21:00:02 20/03/2023
6.290 USD   +1.78%
13:04Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neutre
17/03HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
16/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neutre

21/03/2023 | 13:04
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
13:04Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neut..
17/03HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividen..
16/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities..
16/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. nomme Barry Sholem au conseil d'administration
10/03Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. déclare un dividende sur les actions ordinaires pour le..
09/02Transcript : Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, ..
09/02Hudson Pacific Properties : baisse des rentrées nettes ajustée..
08/02Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminan..
08/02Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos ..
06/01Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Baird désormais positi..
Recommandations des analystes sur HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 1 008 M - 941 M
Résultat net 2023 -65,5 M - -61,1 M
Dette nette 2023 4 724 M - 4 410 M
PER 2023 -14,0x
Rendement 2023 15,5%
Capitalisation 886 M 886 M 827 M
VE / CA 2023 5,57x
VE / CA 2024 5,58x
Nbr Employés 885
Flottant 97,1%
Graphique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,29 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 51,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark T. Lammas President
Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer
Wolf Wirth Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Andy Wattula Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.-35.35%886
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-23.47%8 107
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-6.80%7 090
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.41%5 690
DEXUS0.39%5 618
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE-3.55%3 733
