Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neutre
|13:04
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler est neut..
|17/03
|HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividen..
|16/03
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities..
|16/03
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. nomme Barry Sholem au conseil d'administration
|10/03
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. déclare un dividende sur les actions ordinaires pour le..
|09/02
|Transcript : Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, ..
|09/02
|Hudson Pacific Properties : baisse des rentrées nettes ajustée..
|08/02
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminan..
|08/02
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos ..
|06/01
|Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Baird désormais positi..
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
1 008 M
-
941 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-65,5 M
-
-61,1 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
4 724 M
-
4 410 M
|PER 2023
|-14,0x
|Rendement 2023
|15,5%
|
|Capitalisation
|
886 M
886 M
827 M
|VE / CA 2023
|5,57x
|VE / CA 2024
|5,58x
|Nbr Employés
|885
|Flottant
|97,1%
|
|Graphique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|6,29 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|9,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|51,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs