Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hut 8 Mining Corp.    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 21/12 21:11:04
3.27 CAD   +27.24%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Durée : Période :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Hut 8 Mining Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,50 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,57 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,72%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,72%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.140.19%194
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES4.41%90 110
ADYEN N.V.166.69%72 257
STONECO LTD.111.31%26 022
WORLDLINE19.91%25 842
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.24.56%17 792
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ