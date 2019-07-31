Connexion
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST

(NS8U)
ETFs positionnés sur HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUSTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers MSCI Singapore 2C - USD0.80%0.41%SingapourActions
Xtrackers MSCI Singapore 1C - USD0.20%0.41%SingapourActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.09%0.03%Asie-PacifiqueActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.08%0.03%-Asie-PacifiqueActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-2.76%0.01%-NCActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,82 HKD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,86 HKD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST21.21%2 091
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED37.51%18 685
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.6.13%17 157
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
MISC-1.46%7 459
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED24.97%5 354
