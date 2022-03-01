IB Maroc com : - CP relatif aux indicateurs du 4ème trimestre 2021

IB MAROC.COM
SOCIETE ANONYME AU CAPITAL DE 41.748.600 DH
COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE
Indicateurs 4 Trimestre 2021
Indicateurs sur le chiffre d'affaire 2021 / 2020 (en KMAD)
|
T4 2020
|
T4 2021
|
CA au 31 12 2020
|
CA au 31 12 2021
|
2 350
|
3 436
|
11 329
|
3 857
Indicateurs sur l'endettement (2021 / 2020 en KMAD)
|
|
AU 31/12/2020
|
AU 31/12/2021
|
|
Crédits Moyen Terme
|
54 727
|
54 376
|
Découverts bancaires
|
18 037
|
18 418
|
Leasing
|
1 059
|
951
Disclaimer
IB Maroc.com SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.