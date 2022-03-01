Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Maroc
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. IB Maroc.com SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    IBC   MA0000011132

IB MAROC.COM SA

(IBC)
Cours en clôture.  Cours en clôture Casablanca Stock Exchange -  25/02
38.25 MAD   -5.37%
10:48IB MAROC COM : - CP relatif aux indicateurs du 4ème trimestre 2021
PU
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Chiffre d'affaires 3è trimestre
CO
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Résultats annuels
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

IB Maroc com : - CP relatif aux indicateurs du 4ème trimestre 2021

01/03/2022 | 10:48
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IB MAROC.COM

SOCIETE ANONYME AU CAPITAL DE 41.748.600 DH

COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE

Indicateurs 4 Trimestre 2021

Indicateurs sur le chiffre d'affaire 2021 / 2020 (en KMAD)

T4 2020

T4 2021

CA au 31 12 2020

CA au 31 12 2021

2 350

3 436

11 329

3 857

Indicateurs sur l'endettement (2021 / 2020 en KMAD)

AU 31/12/2020

AU 31/12/2021

Crédits Moyen Terme

54 727

54 376

Découverts bancaires

18 037

18 418

Leasing

1 059

951

Disclaimer

IB Maroc.com SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur IB MAROC.COM SA
10:48IB MAROC COM : - CP relatif aux indicateurs du 4ème trimestre 2021
PU
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Chiffre d'affaires 3è trimestre
CO
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Résultats annuels
CO
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Chiffre d'affaires 1er trimestre
CO
2021IB MAROC.COM SA : Chiffre d'affaires 4è trimestre
CO
2020IB MAROC.COM SA : Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
2020IB MAROC.COM SA : Chiffre d'affaires 3è trimestre
CO
2020IB MAROC.COM SA : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
2020IB MAROC.COM SA : Chiffre d'affaires 2è trimestre
CO
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2020 11,3 M 1,19 M 1,06 M
Résultat net 2020 -16,0 M -1,68 M -1,49 M
Dette nette 2020 74,3 M 7,80 M 6,94 M
PER 2020 -
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 16,0 M 1,67 M 1,49 M
VE / CA 2019 2,71x
VE / CA 2020 7,61x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 100%
Graphique IB MAROC.COM SA
Durée : Période :
IB Maroc.com SA : Graphique analyse technique IB Maroc.com SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Abdellatif Hadef Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Decorps Co-Chief Executive Officer
El Mostafa El Habriti Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Cahez Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IB MAROC.COM SA9.29%2
ACCENTURE PLC-23.77%199 725
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.93%174 155
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.34%110 174
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.12%95 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.12%85 874