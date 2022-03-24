|
ICADE : MODALITÉS DE MISE À DISPOSITION DU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL (DEU) 2021
Company Name
ICADE
ISN
FR0000035081
Market
Euronext
Symbol
ICAD
Source
ICADE
Provider
Les Echos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 608 M
1 769 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
255 M
280 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
6 687 M
7 357 M
-
|PER 2021
|41,7x
|Rendement 2021
|7,54%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 137 M
4 551 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|6,73x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,86x
|Nbr Employés
|1 162
|Flottant
|40,7%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ICADE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|54,65 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|73,73 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|34,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ICADE
|-13.39%
|4 551