    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Rapport
ICADE : MODALITÉS DE MISE À DISPOSITION DU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL (DEU) 2021

24/03/2022 | 18:42
ICADE : MODALITÉS DE MISE À DISPOSITION DU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL (DEU) 2021
24 Mar 2022 18:24 CET

Company Name

ICADE

ISN

FR0000035081

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ICAD

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1060201_CP__Modalits_de_mise__disposition_du_Document_dEnregistrement_Universel_DEU_2021__24.03.22.pdf

Source

ICADE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 17:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 1 608 M 1 769 M -
Résultat net 2021 255 M 280 M -
Dette nette 2021 6 687 M 7 357 M -
PER 2021 41,7x
Rendement 2021 7,54%
Capitalisation 4 137 M 4 551 M -
VE / CA 2021 6,73x
VE / CA 2022 5,86x
Nbr Employés 1 162
Flottant 40,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 54,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,73 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ICADE-13.39%4 551
GECINA-13.75%8 601
MIRVAC GROUP-14.43%7 356
THE GPT GROUP-9.23%7 061
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-17.53%3 913
SAFEHOLD INC.-29.93%3 466