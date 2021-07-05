|
ICADE : LIVRE L'IMMEUBLE FONTANOT-WEST PARK 4 ET FINALISE L'ACQUISITION DE L'IMMEUBLE LE PRAIRIAL
ICADE LIVRE L'IMMEUBLE FONTANOT-WEST PARK 4 ET FINALISE L'ACQUISITION DE L'IMMEUBLE LE PRAIRIAL
Subscribe
Company Name
ICADE
ISN
FR0000035081
Market
Euronext
Symbol
ICAD
Source
ICADE
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Icade SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:19:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ICADE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ICADE
|26/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Danone, Iliad, Vonovia, Antofagasta, Flutter, Charge..
|
|17/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Amundi, Ubisoft, Icade, Pirelli, Avast, Drax, Just E..
|
|27/04
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Crédit Agricole, Pernod Ricard, Eramet, FDJ, Spie, J..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 530 M
1 816 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
84,1 M
99,8 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
6 289 M
7 462 M
-
|PER 2021
|66,0x
|Rendement 2021
|5,52%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 639 M
6 691 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|7,80x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,24x
|Nbr Employés
|1 162
|Flottant
|43,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ICADE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
74,50 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
71,73 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-3,72%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ICADE
|18.44%
|6 798