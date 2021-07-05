Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Icade
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ICADE : LIVRE L'IMMEUBLE FONTANOT-WEST PARK 4 ET FINALISE L'ACQUISITION DE L'IMMEUBLE LE PRAIRIAL

05/07/2021 | 19:20
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ICADE LIVRE L'IMMEUBLE FONTANOT-WEST PARK 4 ET FINALISE L'ACQUISITION DE L'IMMEUBLE LE PRAIRIAL
Subscribe

05 Jul 2021 18:08 CEST

Company Name

ICADE

ISN

FR0000035081

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ICAD

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_993459_CP_ICADE_LIVRE_LIMMEUBLE_FONTANOTWEST_PARK_4_ET_FINALISE_LACQUISITION_DE_LIMMEUBLE_LE_PRAIRIAL.pdf

Source

ICADE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ICADE
19:20ICADE  : Livre l'immeuble fontanot-west park 4 et finalise l'acquisition de l'im..
PU
18:27Les valeurs à suivre mardi 6 juillet 2021 à la Bourse de Paris -
AO
18:14ICADE  : finalise le rachat de 9 établissements de santé à ORPEA
AO
02/07LE PALÉO-CLIMATOLOGUE ET PRIX NOBEL : un invité d'exception chez Icade
PU
02/07ORPEA  : promesse de cession d'une clinique à Icade Santé
CF
02/07Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 2 juillet 2021
AO
02/07BOURSE DE PARIS : Des milliardaires et des indices dans l'espace
02/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Orange, Natixis, Ubisoft, Latécoère, SMCP, J&J, Volkswa..
02/07ICADE  : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
02/07ICADE  : vers le rachat d'une clinique à Orpea
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ICADE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1 530 M 1 816 M -
Résultat net 2021 84,1 M 99,8 M -
Dette nette 2021 6 289 M 7 462 M -
PER 2021 66,0x
Rendement 2021 5,52%
Capitalisation 5 639 M 6 691 M -
VE / CA 2021 7,80x
VE / CA 2022 7,24x
Nbr Employés 1 162
Flottant 43,2%
Graphique ICADE
Durée : Période :
Icade : Graphique analyse technique Icade | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ICADE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,50 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,73 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,72%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Jérôme Trottain Head-Compliance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ICADE18.44%6 798
GECINA2.49%11 715
MIRVAC GROUP10.61%8 914
GPT GROUP7.33%7 136
SAFEHOLD INC.9.70%4 329
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.64.24%3 995