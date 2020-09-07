PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 7, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

ICADE SANTÉ: ACQUISITION OF A MINORITY INTEREST

IN ITS OWN SHARE CAPITAL

Icade Santé has today acquired the shares held by one of its minority shareholders representing 2.51% of its own capital. These shares were immediately cancelled as part of a reduction of Icade Santé's share capital.

This transaction has increased Icade's exposure to the healthcare asset class, with its ownership interest in Icade Santé now standing at 58.3% vs. 56.8% earlier.

Icade Santé is now 58.3% owned by Icade, with the remaining 41.7% held by its minority shareholders.

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly €1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

ABOUT ICADE SANTÉ

With a portfolio worth €5.0 billion (on a full consolidation basis) as of June 30, 2020, Icade Santé is the leading healthcare property investor in France. A 58.3% owned subsidiary of the Icade Group, Icade Santé draws on its proven expertise, its long-term shareholders as well as its extensive knowledge of the real estate value chain. Since 2017, Icade Santé has pursued a strategy of diversification into the nursing home segment.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr and on the Icade Santé website: https://icade-sante.fr

CONTACTS Anne-Sophie Lanaute Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 57 70 29 +33(0)1 41 57 71 19 anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

1