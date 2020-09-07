Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Icade    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Icade Santé : Acquisition of a minority interest in its own share capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 19:19

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 7, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

ICADE SANTÉ: ACQUISITION OF A MINORITY INTEREST

IN ITS OWN SHARE CAPITAL

Icade Santé has today acquired the shares held by one of its minority shareholders representing 2.51% of its own capital. These shares were immediately cancelled as part of a reduction of Icade Santé's share capital.

This transaction has increased Icade's exposure to the healthcare asset class, with its ownership interest in Icade Santé now standing at 58.3% vs. 56.8% earlier.

Icade Santé is now 58.3% owned by Icade, with the remaining 41.7% held by its minority shareholders.

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly €1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

ABOUT ICADE SANTÉ

With a portfolio worth €5.0 billion (on a full consolidation basis) as of June 30, 2020, Icade Santé is the leading healthcare property investor in France. A 58.3% owned subsidiary of the Icade Group, Icade Santé draws on its proven expertise, its long-term shareholders as well as its extensive knowledge of the real estate value chain. Since 2017, Icade Santé has pursued a strategy of diversification into the nursing home segment.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr and on the Icade Santé website: https://icade-sante.fr

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Press Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

+33(0)1 41 57 71 19

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 17:19:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ICADE
19:19ICADE SANTÉ : Acquisition of a minority interest in its own share capital
PU
03/09Le diable se cache dans les détails
03/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Capgemini, Iliad, Technicolor, Vallourec, AB..
02/09ICADE : Le Groupe Caisse des Dépôts, Arpavie, CDC Habitat et Icade lancent la co..
PU
14/08ICADE : Rapport Semestriel
CO
08/08ICADE : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'ac..
PU
07/08ICADE : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de..
PU
03/08Les valeurs à suivre lundi 3 août 2020 à Paris -
AO
03/08ICADE : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
31/07Les valeurs à suivre à la Bourse de Paris Lundi 3 août 2020
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ICADE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 295 M 1 532 M -
Résultat net 2020 117 M 139 M -
Dette nette 2020 6 137 M 7 260 M -
PER 2020 36,0x
Rendement 2020 7,90%
Capitalisation 3 889 M 4 587 M -
VE / CA 2020 7,74x
VE / CA 2021 7,30x
Nbr Employés 1 127
Flottant 39,0%
Graphique ICADE
Durée : Période :
Icade : Graphique analyse technique Icade | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ICADE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,18 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 52,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 88,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ICADE-45.80%4 587
GECINA-30.39%9 638
MIRVAC GROUP-33.65%6 014
GPT GROUP-32.50%5 331
CHARTER HALL GROUP12.91%4 218
SAFEHOLD INC.44.99%2 986
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group