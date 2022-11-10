|
Icade : Save the date - Investor Day 2022
JOURNÉE INVESTOR INVESTISSEURS DAY
LUNDI 28 NOVEMBRE 2022 MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2022
|
Frédéric Thomas
|
Olivier Wigniolle
|
et les membres du comité exécutif
|
Président du conseil d'administration /
|
Directeur général / CEO
|
and Executive Committee members
|
Chairman of the Board
|
|
|
|
ont le plaisir de vous inviter
|
are pleased to invite you on
|
LUNDI 28 NOVEMBRE 2022 de 10h00 à 15h00
|
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2022 from 10:00am to 3:00pm
|
9h30 Accueil café
|
9:30am Welcome coffee
|
10h00-12h15 Présentation plénière
|
10:00am-12:15pm Investor Day presentation
|
• Introduction : Plan 2019 - 2022 : Où en sommes-nous ?
|
• Introduction: 2019-2022 Plan: Where are we?
|
• Foncière Tertiaire : Point sur le marché de bureaux & pipeline de développement
|
• Office Property Investment: Office market & development pipeline update
-
Foncière Santé : Marché de l'investissement en santé & opportunités • Healthcare Property Investment: Healthcare investment market & opportunities
|
• Icade Promotion : Marché du résidentiel et avancement de la feuille de route
|
• Property Development: Residential market and roadmap update
|
• Ambition bas carbone d'Icade : Où en sommes-nous ?
|
• Icade's low-carbon strategy: Update on the raodmap
|
• Structure financière : Situation bilantielle à fin 2022
|
• Financial structure: Balance sheet at the end of 2022
|
• Conclusion : Atterrissage 2022 et perspectives 2023
|
• Conclusion: FY 2022 forecasts and 2023 outlook
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 754 M
1 762 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
374 M
376 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
6 647 M
6 680 M
-
|PER 2022
|9,77x
|Rendement 2022
|11,2%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 911 M
2 925 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|5,45x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,28x
|Nbr Employés
|1 205
|Flottant
|40,6%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ICADE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|38,48 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|51,53 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|33,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ICADE
|-39.02%
|2 925