Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Icade
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  13:56 10/11/2022
38.10 EUR   -0.99%
12:48Icade : Save the date - Investor Day 2022
PU
09:03Joyeux anniversaire, bitcoin ?
ZB
08:44En Direct des Marchés : ArcelorMittal, Engie, Crédit Agricole, Vinci, Allianz, Hapag-Lloyd, Robinhood, Bpost...
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Icade : Save the date - Investor Day 2022

10/11/2022 | 12:48
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOURNÉE INVESTOR INVESTISSEURS DAY

LUNDI 28 NOVEMBRE 2022 MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2022

Frédéric Thomas

Olivier Wigniolle

et les membres du comité exécutif

Président du conseil d'administration /

Directeur général / CEO

and Executive Committee members

Chairman of the Board

ont le plaisir de vous inviter

are pleased to invite you on

LUNDI 28 NOVEMBRE 2022 de 10h00 à 15h00

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2022 from 10:00am to 3:00pm

PONT DE FLANDRE

PONT DE FLANDRE

11 rue de Cambrai, 75019 Paris. Bâtiment 028

11 rue de Cambrai, Paris 19th district. 028 Building

9h30 Accueil café

9:30am Welcome coffee

10h00-12h15 Présentation plénière

10:00am-12:15pm Investor Day presentation

Introduction : Plan 2019 - 2022 : Où en sommes-nous ?

Introduction: 2019-2022 Plan: Where are we?

Foncière Tertiaire : Point sur le marché de bureaux & pipeline de développement

Office Property Investment: Office market & development pipeline update

  • Foncière Santé : Marché de l'investissement en santé & opportunités Healthcare Property Investment: Healthcare investment market & opportunities

Icade Promotion : Marché du résidentiel et avancement de la feuille de route

Property Development: Residential market and roadmap update

Ambition bas carbone d'Icade : Où en sommes-nous ?

Icade's low-carbon strategy: Update on the raodmap

Structure financière : Situation bilantielle à fin 2022

Financial structure: Balance sheet at the end of 2022

Conclusion : Atterrissage 2022 et perspectives 2023

Conclusion: FY 2022 forecasts and 2023 outlook

12h30-13h30 Cocktail déjeunatoire

12:30-1:30pm Luncheon buffet

13h30-15hVisite d'actifs & business case 1:30-3:00pm Asset tour & business case presentation

du Pont de Flandre

in Pont de Flandre

Merci de bien vouloir confirmer votre présence

Please confirm your attendance

par e-mail avant le 21 novembre

by email before November 21st

investorrelations@icade.fr

< Click here to join

Pour rejoindre le webcast,

cliquez ici >

the webcast

Pour participer de manière interactive

Click here to take part

à la session de questions/réponses veuillez cliquer :

in our interactive Q&A session:

Mots de passe :

Password:

ICADE FR

ICADE ENG

+33 (0) 1 7037 7166

+1 212 999 6659

+44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Standard International Access

< The recording will be available

L'enregistrement sera disponible

pour réécoute après la conférence >

for replay after the conference

< Access to the webcast, the replay

L'accès au webcast, la réécoute ainsi que l'ensemble

des supports seront également disponibles sur la page web

and all the related materials will also be available

dédiée à la Journée investisseurs >

on the Investor Day page of our website

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 11:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ICADE
12:48Icade : Save the date - Investor Day 2022
PU
09:03Joyeux anniversaire, bitcoin ?
ZB
08:44En Direct des Marchés : ArcelorMittal, Engie, Crédit Agricole, Vin..
ZB
08:24Icade : objectif atteint pour le plan de cession 2022
CF
05:15Le groupe immobilier Icade conclut la vente d'un immeuble AXA en France
MT
03/11Icade : sous pression ; Citi dégrade à Vendre
AO
03/11Powell siffle la fin de la récré
ZB
03/11Avis d'analystes du jour : L'Oréal, Icade, Eramet, Adidas, Enca..
ZB
24/10Icade : la Foncière Santé a ralenti son rythme d'investissement
AO
24/10Icade : réaffirme ses objectifs annuels
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ICADE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 754 M 1 762 M -
Résultat net 2022 374 M 376 M -
Dette nette 2022 6 647 M 6 680 M -
PER 2022 9,77x
Rendement 2022 11,2%
Capitalisation 2 911 M 2 925 M -
VE / CA 2022 5,45x
VE / CA 2023 5,28x
Nbr Employés 1 205
Flottant 40,6%
Graphique ICADE
Durée : Période :
Icade : Graphique analyse technique Icade | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ICADE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 38,48 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 51,53 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Séverine Floquet Schmit Head-Audit, Risk, Compliance & Internal Control
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ICADE-39.02%2 925
GECINA-24.74%6 854
MIRVAC GROUP-27.84%5 349
THE GPT GROUP-20.66%5 317
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-26.85%3 003
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.-6.88%2 394