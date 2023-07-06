S A V E T H E D AT E
MONDAY, JULY 24TH, 2023
AT 10:00 AM
NICOLAS JOLY &
VICTOIRE AUBRY
CEO
CFO
WILL PRESENT THE 2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 10:00 am
FULLY ONLINE FORMAT: THE WHOLE EVENT WILL BE WEBCAST LIVE
Click here to join the webcast and submit written questions
To access the live audio webcast of the conference and ask questions verbally
(direct click from a smartphone)
+33 (0) 1 7037 7166 +1 786 697 3501 +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
Standard International Access
Password: ICADE
The recording will be available for replay after the event
2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
