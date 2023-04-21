|
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
392 Mrd
4 769 M
4 348 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
8 916 M
109 M
99,0 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
4 496 M
54,8 M
49,9 M
|PER 2023
|69,5x
|Rendement 2023
|0,43%
|
|Capitalisation
|
656 Mrd
7 984 M
7 279 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,69x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,56x
|Nbr Employés
|15 530
|Flottant
|26,6%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|30
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|455,70 INR
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|547,24 INR
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|20,1%
