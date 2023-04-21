Recherche avancée
    ICICIPRULI   INE726G01019

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ICICIPRULI)
  Rapport
Temps Différé NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:01:48 21/04/2023
444.10 INR   -2.55%
11:56ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat
ZM
20/04Transcript : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
13/04Le conseil d'administration d'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance envisagera le versement d'un dividende pour l'exercice 2023
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat

21/04/2023 | 11:56
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2023 392 Mrd 4 769 M 4 348 M
Résultat net 2023 8 916 M 109 M 99,0 M
Dette nette 2023 4 496 M 54,8 M 49,9 M
PER 2023 69,5x
Rendement 2023 0,43%
Capitalisation 656 Mrd 7 984 M 7 279 M
VE / CA 2023 1,69x
VE / CA 2024 1,56x
Nbr Employés 15 530
Flottant 26,6%
Tendances analyse technique ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 455,70 INR
Objectif de cours Moyen 547,24 INR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Narayanan Srinivasa Kannan Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Anup Bagchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Satyan Jambunathan Chief Financial Officer
Madras Seshamani Ramachandran Chairman
Deepak Kinger Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.98%7 984
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY6.29%127 765
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED7.61%125 718
AIA GROUP LIMITED-3.51%123 703
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.25.57%39 223
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.54%27 153
