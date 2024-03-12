ICON Public Limited Company est une organisation de renseignements sur les soins de santé et de recherche clinique. La société est engagée dans la fourniture de services externalisés aux entreprises pharmaceutiques, de biotechnologie, de dispositifs médicaux et aux organisations gouvernementales et de santé publique. Elle propose une gamme de services spécialisés pour aider les entreprises pharmaceutiques, de biotechnologie et de dispositifs médicaux à commercialiser plus rapidement de nouveaux médicaments et dispositifs. Les services de la société comprennent les services de recherche clinique, le positionnement commercial, la consultation, la phase précoce, les solutions stratégiques, les laboratoires, les services linguistiques, l'imagerie médicale, l'intelligence du monde réel, les solutions pour les sites et les patients, l'opération clinique COVID-19 et les solutions cliniques décentralisées et hybrides. Elle fournit également sa gamme complète de services cliniques, de conseil et commerciaux dans plusieurs secteurs. Ses secteurs comprennent les biosimilaires, les biotechnologies, les solutions gouvernementales et de santé publique, les dispositifs médicaux, les produits pharmaceutiques et le parcours IVDR.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale