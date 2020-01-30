Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  ID Logistics Group    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 16/09 12:25:47
180 EUR   -0.22%
04/09ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2020
BU
27/08ID LOGISTICS : a bien résisté à la crise
AO
27/08ID LOGISTICS : dans le vert après ses semestriels
CF
Fonds positionnés sur ID LOGISTICS GROUP
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Ecofi Avenir PlusNON7.00%28.00%0.41M EUR
S.ytic GINON3.00%0.00%NC0.15M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 196,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 180,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,65%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,10%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ID LOGISTICS GROUP0.00%1 207
CRYOPORT, INC.209.17%1 973
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.29.23%712
WINCANTON PLC-36.27%311
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.3.23%280
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-22.59%271
