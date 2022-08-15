Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IDYA   US45166A1025

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IDYA)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 15/08/2022
10.20 USD   -34.82%
21:01IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Wedbush reste à l'achat
ZM
19:12CORRECTION : IDEAYA Biosciences affiche une perte plus importante au 2ème trimestre, des revenus plus faibles -- Les actions plongent
MT
19:01IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus révise son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur 
Toute l'actualité sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. : Wedbush reste à l'achat

15/08/2022 | 21:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
21:01IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Wedbush reste à l'achat
ZM
19:12CORRECTION : IDEAYA Biosciences affiche une perte plus importante au 2ème trimestre, des r..
MT
19:01IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus révise son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
15:20MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur des soins de santé glissent avant la cloc..
MT
12:13IDEAYA Biosciences affiche une perte plus importante au 2ème trimestre et des revenus p..
MT
12:03Earnings Flash (IDYA) IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 5,9 millions ..
MT
27/07IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. annonce une collaboration d'essai clinique avec Amgen pour éva..
CI
28/06IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. annonce la nomination d'un candidat au développement d'un inhi..
CI
10/05Earnings Flash (IDYA) IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 11,4 millions..
MT
10/05IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mar..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 46,1 M - 45,3 M
Résultat net 2022 -54,9 M - -53,9 M
Tréso. nette 2022 280 M - 275 M
PER 2022 -9,12x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 605 M 605 M 594 M
VE / CA 2022 7,03x
VE / CA 2023 17,6x
Nbr Employés 87
Flottant 93,5%
Graphique IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Durée : Période :
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 15,65 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 72,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Yujiro S. Hata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Stone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy M. Shannon Chairman
Matthew Maurer VP, Head-Medical Affairs & Clinical Oncology
Michael Anthony White Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-33.80%605
MODERNA, INC.-32.60%66 966
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.88%45 846
LONZA GROUP AG-25.13%44 851
SEAGEN INC.10.05%31 380
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.37.90%28 068