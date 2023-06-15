Recherche avancée
    IDYA   US45166A1025

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IDYA)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:31:56 15/06/2023
24.91 USD   +0.28%
12/06IDEAYA annonce la sélection d'une dose d'expansion en monothérapie pour l'essai de phase 2 IDE397 pour un recrutement mondial ciblant les types de tumeurs solides à délétion MTAP hautement prioritaires
01/06Transcript : IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Barclays Lunchtime Biotech Fireside Chat Series, Jun-01-2023 12:00 PM
24/05IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
Transcript : IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2023 10:40 AM

15/06/2023 | 19:40
Toute l'actualité sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
12/06IDEAYA annonce la sélection d'une dose d'expansion en monothérapie pour l'essai de phas..
01/06Transcript : IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Barclays Lunchtime Biotech ..
24/05IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
22/05IDEAYA Biosciences annonce que la FDA approuve la demande d'IND pour l'étude des tumeur..
16/05Pfizer et Ideaya modifient leur second accord d'essai pour ajouter des dispositions rel..
09/05IDEAYA Biosciences aggrave sa perte au 1er trimestre, les revenus de la collaboration c..
09/05IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mar..
25/04IDEAYA Biosciences propose une offre publique d'actions et de bons de souscription d'un..
24/04IDEAYA Biosciences s'envole grâce à une activité clinique " encourageante " dans l'étud..
24/04Principaux gains de la mi-journée
Recommandations des analystes sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 25,6 M - 23,6 M
Résultat net 2023 -114 M - -105 M
Tréso. nette 2023 381 M - 351 M
PER 2023 -12,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 423 M 1 423 M 1 312 M
VE / CA 2023 40,8x
VE / CA 2024 64,0x
Nbr Employés 107
Flottant 82,4%
Graphique IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Durée : Période :
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 24,84 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 32,55 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Yujiro S. Hata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Stone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy M. Shannon Chairman
Paul A. Barsanti Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Maurer VP, Head-Medical Affairs & Clinical Oncology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.71%1 423
MODERNA, INC.-29.82%48 051
LONZA GROUP AG25.58%47 097
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.82%39 470
SEAGEN INC.52.68%36 790
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.88%24 717
