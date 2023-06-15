|
Transcript : IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2023 10:40 AM
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
25,6 M
-
23,6 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-114 M
-
-105 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
381 M
-
351 M
|PER 2023
|-12,0x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 423 M
1 423 M
1 312 M
|VE / CA 2023
|40,8x
|VE / CA 2024
|64,0x
|Nbr Employés
|107
|Flottant
|82,4%
|
|Graphique IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|24,84 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|32,55 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs