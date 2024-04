(1) GENERAL INFORMATION: This is the sole form pursuant to article R. 225-76 du Code de Commerce

WHICHEVER OPTION IS USED:

The signatory should write his/her exact name and address in capital letters in the space provided e.g. a legal guardian: (Change regarding this information have to be notified to relevant institution, no change can be made using this proxy form ).

If the signatory is a legal entity, the signatory should indicate his/her full name and the capacity in which he is entitled to sign on the legal entity's behalf.

If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g. a legal guardian), please specify your full name and the capacity in which you are signing the proxy.

The form sent for one meeting will be valid for all meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (art. R. 225- 77 alinéa 3 du Code de Commerce).

The text of the resolutions is in the notification of the meeting which is sent with this proxy ( article R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce). Please do not use both "I vote by post" and "I hereby appoint" (article R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce).

A guide relating to the general meetings processing, including an interpretation grid of this proxy form, is available on the AFTI website at: www.afti.asso.fr

The French version of this document governs; The English translation is for convenience only.

(2) POSTAL VOTING FORM

Article L. 225-107 du Code de Commerce (extract):

"Any shareholder may vote by post, using a form the wording of which shall be fixed by a decree approved by the Conseil d'Etat. Any provisions to the contrary contained in the memorandum and articles of association shall be deemed non- existent.

When calculating the quorum, only forms received by the company before the meeting shall be taken into account, on conditions to be laid down by a decree approved by the Conseil d'Etat. The forms giving no voting direction or indicating abstention shall not be considered as votes cast."

The majority required for the adoption of the general meeting's decisions shall be determined on the basis of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented. The votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper (articles L. 225-96 and L. 225-98 du Code de Commerce and, for the companies which have adopted the statute of European company, articles 57 and 58 of the Council Regulation (EC) n°2157/2001 on the statute for a European company).

If you wish to use the postal voting form, you have to shade the box on the front of the document: "I vote by post".

1 - In such event, please comply for each resolution the following instructions by shading boxes of your choice: either vote "Yes" (in absence of choice, vote expressed by default for the approved draft resolutions),

or vote "No",

or vote "Abstention" by shading boxes of your choice.

2 - In case of amendments or new resolutions during the general meeting, you are requested to choose between vote "No" (vote expressed by default in absence of choice), proxy to the chairman of the general meeting, "Abstention" or proxy to a mentioned person individual or legal entity by shading the appropriate box.