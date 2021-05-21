IDSUD S A : Suspension de cotation – IDSUD21 mai 2021

Suspension de cours
Marseille, le 21 mai 2021
IDSUD a demandé à Euronext de suspendre la cotation de son titre (FR0000062184) sur Euronext Growth, à compter de l'ouverture du marché aujourd'hui et dans l'attente de l'annonce d'une opération financière.
ISIN : FR0000062184 - mnémonique : ALIDS - contact : Murielle FABRE 04 91 13 09 19 - email : mfabre@idsud.com; Société éligible au PEA-PME
