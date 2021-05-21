Connexion
    ALIDS   FR0000062184

IDSUD S.A.

(ALIDS)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 20/05 10:01:40
91.6 EUR   +1.33%
IDSUD S A  : Suspension de cotation – IDSUD21 mai 2021
PU
09:39IDSUD  : suspension de cotation du titre
CF
IDSUD S.A.  : Suspension de cotation dans l'attente d'un communiqué
AN
IDSUD S A : Suspension de cotation – IDSUD21 mai 2021

21/05/2021 | 12:33
Suspension de cours

Marseille, le 21 mai 2021

IDSUD a demandé à Euronext de suspendre la cotation de son titre (FR0000062184) sur Euronext Growth, à compter de l'ouverture du marché aujourd'hui et dans l'attente de l'annonce d'une opération financière.

ISIN : FR0000062184 - mnémonique : ALIDS - contact : Murielle FABRE 04 91 13 09 19 - email : mfabre@idsud.com; Société éligible au PEA-PME

Disclaimer

Idsud SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 0,68 M 0,83 M -
Résultat net 2020 -0,56 M -0,68 M -
Dette nette 2020 0,73 M 0,89 M -
PER 2020 -136x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 81,7 M 99,8 M -
VE / CA 2019 49,1x
VE / CA 2020 113x
Nbr Employés 15
Flottant 99,3%
Tendances analyse technique IDSUD S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jérémie Arnould-Luciani Chairman-Executive Board, CFO & CAO
Stephane Pieri Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Thérèse Luciani Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Klein Member-Supervisory Board
Bernard Digoit Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IDSUD S.A.7.26%100
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.70%30 820
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)21.74%17 115
HAL TRUST30.26%15 879
KINNEVIK AB40.94%10 375
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%9 365