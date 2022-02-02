Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : ILBE, des films européens destinés aux plateformes internationales

02/02/2022 | 10:09
Disclaimer

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 169 M 190 M -
Résultat net 2021 18,2 M 20,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 24,4 M 27,5 M -
PER 2021 4,79x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 86,8 M 97,6 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,66x
VE / CA 2022 0,67x
Nbr Employés 120
Flottant -
Graphique IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,48 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 102%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andrea Iervolino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Marziali Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ruggiero Finance & Treasury Officer
Riccardo Tiscini Independent Director
Roberto di Mario Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-3.88%98
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.25%10 223
TOHO COMPANY LTD-9.04%6 914
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-4.92%4 001
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-3.43%3 631
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED23.94%3 030