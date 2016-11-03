



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique IGE+XAO Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 178,50 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 164,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,84% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,84% Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,84% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) IGE+XAO -3.53% 248 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 31.78% 1 572 710 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 629.72% 141 215 SEA LIMITED 286.10% 75 741 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 50.65% 44 953 SYNOPSYS INC. 49.78% 31 642