II-VI INCORPORATED

(IIVI)
ETFs positionnés sur II-VI INCORPORATEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...0.51%0.62%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-0.31%0.60%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD1.33%0.26%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD3.31%0.22%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-0.10%0.04%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique II-VI INCORPORATED
II-VI Incorporated : Graphique analyse technique II-VI Incorporated | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 78,19 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
II-VI INCORPORATED132.22%8 120
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.97.95%59 490
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.10%45 228
AMPHENOL CORPORATION19.35%38 842
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.121.27%20 508
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION55.29%11 995
