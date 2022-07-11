Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ITW   US4523081093

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:50 11/07/2022
182.87 USD   +0.33%
21:01ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Wolfe Research pas convaincu
ZM
19:01ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
08/07ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : UBS de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Illinois Tool Works Inc. : Wolfe Research pas convaincu

11/07/2022 | 21:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
21:01ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Wolfe Research pas convaincu
ZM
19:01ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
08/07ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : UBS de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
08/07ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Barclays toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
06/07ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Vertical Research toujours à l'achat
ZM
29/06ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
29/06ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
23/06ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Goldman Sachs est neutre
ZM
31/05ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Morgan Stanley déconseille le dossier
ZM
24/05ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. : Barclays pas convaincu
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 15 906 M - 15 628 M
Résultat net 2022 2 838 M - 2 788 M
Dette nette 2022 6 442 M - 6 329 M
PER 2022 20,0x
Rendement 2022 2,67%
Capitalisation 56 767 M 56 767 M 55 773 M
VE / CA 2022 3,97x
VE / CA 2023 3,78x
Nbr Employés 45 000
Flottant 56,4%
Graphique ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Durée : Période :
Illinois Tool Works Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Illinois Tool Works Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 182,27 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 212,88 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Director
David H. B. Smith Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.15%56 767
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-6.40%619 934
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.87%117 998
SIEMENS AG-34.61%80 898
3M COMPANY-27.53%73 249
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-33.05%69 617