Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Imerys    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur IMERYSETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Deka STOXX Europe Strong Value 20 ...-1.38%5.20%EuropeActions
Deka STOXX Europe Strong Style Comp...-0.28%2.08%EuropeActions
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.91%1.08%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-0.82%0.17%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD1.01%0.09%-FranceActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-2.31%0.03%EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-1.26%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...1.66%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-0.09%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD1.33%0.01%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le bon moment pour investir ?
Graphique IMERYS
Durée : Période :
Imerys : Graphique analyse technique Imerys | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,48%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IMERYS-10.30%3 397
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-14.81%5 487
GEM CO., LTD.16.84%3 934
AURUBIS10.05%3 168
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-18.98%3 026
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.31.66%1 988
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group