Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Immo Blockchain
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MLOEX   FR0013266772

IMMO BLOCKCHAIN

(MLOEX)
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  14/04 17:29:43
2.700 EUR   +17.39%
15:17IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2021.11
PU
15:16IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2022.01
PU
15:16IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2022.02
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Immo Blockchain : ONE EXPERIENCE DDV 2021.11

19/04/2022 | 15:17
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ONE EXPERIENCE

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des

Marchés Financiers

Date

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

Nombre de droits de vote BRUT

Nombre de droits de vote NET

30 11 2021

7 692 944

7 692 944

7 692 944

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES - S.C.A. au capital de 182 839 216 euros - Siège social : 3, rue d'Antin, 75002 Paris

Immatriculée sous le n° 552 108 011 RCS Paris - Identifiant C.E FR60552108011 - Tél. : 33 (0)1 42 98 10 00 -www.securities.bnpparibas.com

Disclaimer

One Experience SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur IMMO BLOCKCHAIN
15:17IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2021.11
PU
15:16IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2022.01
PU
15:16IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2022.02
PU
15:16IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2022.03
PU
15:05IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : One experience ddv 2021.09
PU
11:15IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : ONE EXPERIENCE – CP RÉSULTATS 2021 19/04/2022
PU
09:15IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : ONE EXPERIENCE (prochainement IMMO BLOCKCHAIN) annonce une très forte cr..
AN
18/04IMMO BLOCKCHAIN : Rapport Financier Annuel 2021 – ONE EXPERIENCE
PU
11/04ONE EXPERIENCE : Immo blockchain & euronext growth 11/04/2022
PU
11/04ONE EXPERIENCE : ONE EXPERIENCE devient IMMO BLOCKHAIN et annonce son projet de transfert ..
AN
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IMMO BLOCKCHAIN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 0,72 M 0,77 M -
Résultat net 2020 -0,39 M -0,42 M -
Dette nette 2020 3,09 M 3,33 M -
PER 2020 -37,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 20,9 M 22,6 M -
VE / CA 2019 26,8x
VE / CA 2020 25,7x
Nbr Employés 8
Flottant -
Graphique IMMO BLOCKCHAIN
Durée : Période :
Immo Blockchain : Graphique analyse technique Immo Blockchain | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMMO BLOCKCHAIN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Pascal Chevalier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gautier Normand Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director