Immo Blockchain : ONE EXPERIENCE DDV 2022.02

ONE EXPERIENCE
Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des
Marchés Financiers
|
Date
|
Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|
Nombre de droits de vote BRUT
|
Nombre de droits de vote NET
|
28 02 2022
|
7 743 312
|
7 743 312
|
7 743 312
