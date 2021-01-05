Immobel S : NV lance la vente d'environ 260.000 actions propres dans le cadre d'un placement privé
05/01/2021 | 08:39
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE
Information réglementée - Information privilégiée
Bruxelles, le 5 janvier 2021, 8h30
NE PAS DIFFUSER, PUBLIER OU DISTRIBUER, DIRECTEMENT OU INDIRECTEMENT, AUX ÉTATS- UNIS (Y COMPRIS SES TERRITOIRES ET POSSESSIONS, TOUT ÉTAT DES ÉTATS-UNIS OU LE DISTRICT DE COLUMBIA), EN AUSTRALIE, AU CANADA, AU JAPON, EN AFRIQUE DU SUD OU DANS TOUTE AUTRE JURIDICTION AU SEIN DE LAQUELLE UNE TELLE DIFFUSION, PUBLICATION OU DISTRIBUTION SERAIT ILLÉGALE.
Immobel SA/NV lance la vente d'environ 260.000 actions propres dans le cadre d'un placement privé
Immobel SA/NV (« Immobel » ou la « Société ») annonce le lancement d'un placement privé d'environ
260.000 actions propres (les « Actions »)(correspondant à près de 2,6% du capital social actuel en circulation) auprès d'investisseurs qualifiés au moyen d'une construction accélérée d'un livre d'ordres.
Par le placement privé, Immobel entend lever des fonds supplémentaires pour financer des projets supplémentaires déjà identifiés en Belgique, en Allemagne, en France et au Luxembourg.
Les Actions ont un rangpari passu à tous égards avec les actions Immobel existantes, et donneront pleinement droit au dividende pour l'exercice 2020 qui doit être approuvé par l'Assemblée générale ordinaire du 15 avril 2021.
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co.KG (« Berenberg ») et KBC Securities NV (« KBC Securities ») agissent en tant que Joint Bookrunners dans le placement privé.
En ce jour, Immobel a décidé de lancer un placement privé de 262.179 actions propres, correspondant à environ 2,6 % du capital social actuel en circulation, au moyen d'une construction accélérée d'un livre d'ordres. Par conséquent, le placement privé devrait augmenter le flottant d'Immobel à environ 40,8 %.
Utilisation du produit du placement privé
La Société entend utiliser le produit net de la vente de ses actions propres pour financer des nouveaux projets en Belgique, en Allemagne, en France et au Luxembourg, qui viendraient s'ajouter au portefeuille existant de €5,2 milliards de valeur brute de développement.
Classement des actions et droit au dividende
Les actions propres sont de rang égal à tous égards aux actions Immobel existantes. Par conséquent, les actions offertes donneront droit au dividende pour l'exercice 2020, qui sera approuvé par l'assemblée générale ordinaire du 15 avril 2021.
Le placement privé
Jusqu'à l'annonce des résultats du placement privé, le négoce des actions d'Immobel sur le marché réglementé d'Euronext Bruxelles sera suspendu. La demande de suspension du cours de bourse des actions Immobel a été soumise à la FSMA.
Le placement privé sera réalisé conformément à l'article 8.7, 2° de l'arrêté royal portant exécution du Code belge des sociétés et des associations. Dans le cadre de la construction accélérée d'un livre d'ordres, les Actions seront offertes dans le cadre du placement privé à des investisseurs qualifiés en Belgique et ailleurs dans l'Espace économique européen. Les actions propres seront offertes et vendues en dehors des États- Unis conformément au Règlement S du US Securities Act de 1933, tel que modifié.
Les livres seront ouverts immédiatement après cette publication et pourront être fermés à brève échéance. Le prix de placement final et le nombre définitif d'Actions seront déterminés par le conseil d'administration d'Immobel en concertation avec les Joint Bookrunners. Les résultats du placement privé seront annoncés peu après la construction d'un livre d'ordres et le règlement devrait intervenir deux jours ouvrables après l'annonce des résultats du placement privé.
Suite au succès du placement privé, le nombre d'actions propres sera réduit à 30.348 actions propres, ce qui correspond à environ 0,3 % du capital social actuel d'Immobel. Les actions propres restantes sont destinées à être utilisées dans le cadre de management performance share plans.
La Société a accepté un lock-up de 90 jours après la transaction, sous réserve des exceptions habituelles.
Berenberg et KBC Securities agissent en tant que Joint Bookrunners dans le placement privé.
Pour plus de précisions:
Karel Breda*, Directeur Financier +32 (0)2 422 53 50 Karel.breda@immobelgroup.com
* représentant permanent de KB Financial Services SPRL
A propos d'Immobel:
Immobel est le plus grand promoteur immobilier coté en bourse en Belgique. Le Groupe, dont l'origine remonte
1863, conçoit des environnements urbains de qualité, à l'épreuve du temps, qui ont un impact positif sur la façon dont les gens vivent, travaillent et se divertissent. L'entreprise est spécialisée dans les biens immobiliers mixtes avec différentes fonctions. Avec une valeur boursière d'environ EUR 650 millions et un portefeuille de plus de 1 200 000 m² de développement de projets dans 6 pays (Belgique, Grand-Duché de Luxembourg, Pologne, France, Espagne, Allemagne), Immobel occupe une position de premier plan dans le paysage immobilier européen. Le Groupe vise la durabilité en matière de développement urbain. En outre, il cède une partie de ses bénéfices à des associations caritatives dans le domaine de la santé, de la culture et de l'inclusion sociale. Immobel compte environ 200 talents engagés au quotidien.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
This press release is for general information only and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of Immobel SA/NV (the "Company" or "Immobel") in any jurisdiction.
This press release is not directed at persons located in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States or the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa and may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. It does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to buy securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States. This communication is not a public offering of securities for sale in the United States.
In the European Economic Area, the following information is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and any relevant implementing measures in any Member State.
Within the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities described herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.
In general, any person who would like to receive access to this communication must verify in advance that such access does not constitute a breach of any applicable law or regulations. The Company cannot be held liable should these restrictions be breached by any person.
This press release cannot be relied on for any investment contract or decision.
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialise
and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.
The purchase of Immobel securities is subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Immobel assumes no responsibility for any violation by any person of the aforementioned restrictions.
Target Market Assessment
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares which are the subject of this private placement have been subject to a product approval process which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of shares may decline, and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the private placement. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Joint Bookrunners will only procure investors who meet the criteria of Qualified Investors (professional clients and eligible counterparties).
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares.
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.
The Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the placement. In connection with such matters, they, their affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the private placement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.
