Immunic, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique qui dispose d'un portefeuille de thérapies immunologiques sélectives administrées par voie orale, axées sur le traitement des maladies inflammatoires et auto-immunes chroniques. Elle est engagée dans le développement clinique de trois programmes de petites molécules administrées par voie orale pour répondre aux besoins non satisfaits des patients. Il s'agit du programme vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), qui se concentre sur le développement de formulations orales d'une petite molécule inhibitrice de l'enzyme dihydroorotate déshydrogénase (DHODH) ; le programme IMU-935, qui porte sur un agoniste inverse du récepteur nucléaire orphelin gamma tronqué lié au récepteur de l'acide rétinoïque (RORyt), une isoforme de RORy spécifique des cellules immunitaires ; et le programme IMU-856, qui porte sur le développement d'un médicament ciblant la restauration de la fonction de barrière intestinale et la régénération de l'épithélium de l'intestin. Ces produits candidats sont développés pour traiter des maladies telles que la sclérose en plaques (SEP), le psoriasis et les maladies gastro-intestinales.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale