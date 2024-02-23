Action IMUX IMMUNIC, INC.
Immunic, Inc.

Actions

IMUX

US4525EP1011

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 21:59:50 22/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,19 USD -7,03 % Graphique intraday de Immunic, Inc. -11,19 % -20,67 %
13:04 IMMUNIC, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
22/02 Transcript : Immunic, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024

Dernières actualités sur Immunic, Inc.

Transcript : Immunic, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Graphique Immunic, Inc.

Graphique Immunic, Inc.
Profil Société

Immunic, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique qui dispose d'un portefeuille de thérapies immunologiques sélectives administrées par voie orale, axées sur le traitement des maladies inflammatoires et auto-immunes chroniques. Elle est engagée dans le développement clinique de trois programmes de petites molécules administrées par voie orale pour répondre aux besoins non satisfaits des patients. Il s'agit du programme vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), qui se concentre sur le développement de formulations orales d'une petite molécule inhibitrice de l'enzyme dihydroorotate déshydrogénase (DHODH) ; le programme IMU-935, qui porte sur un agoniste inverse du récepteur nucléaire orphelin gamma tronqué lié au récepteur de l'acide rétinoïque (RORyt), une isoforme de RORy spécifique des cellules immunitaires ; et le programme IMU-856, qui porte sur le développement d'un médicament ciblant la restauration de la fonction de barrière intestinale et la régénération de l'épithélium de l'intestin. Ces produits candidats sont développés pour traiter des maladies telles que la sclérose en plaques (SEP), le psoriasis et les maladies gastro-intestinales.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
29/02/2024 - ACTRIMS Forum - Abstract Number: 509
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Immunic, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
3
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,22 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
10 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+719,67 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
IMMUNIC, INC. Action Immunic, Inc.
-20,67 % 110 M $
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Action Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+4,87 % 110 Mrd $
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+9,77 % 104 Mrd $
ARGENX SE Action argenx SE
+9,29 % 23 902 M $
BIONTECH SE Action BioNTech SE
-11,35 % 22 243 M $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Action WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
-25,63 % 21 573 M $
GENMAB A/S Action Genmab A/S
-6,82 % 18 925 M $
BEIGENE, LTD. Action BeiGene, Ltd.
-14,74 % 16 036 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Action Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
+1,24 % 13 271 M $
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
+39,77 % 12 608 M $
Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques
