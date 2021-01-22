Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Impala Platinum Holdings Limited    IPHB   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IPHB)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF - USD3.35%3.18%-Afrique du SudActions
HSBC MSCI SOUTH AFRICA CAPPED - USD3.34%2.59%-Afrique du SudActions
IShares MSCI EM Islamic - USD2.55%0.28%MondeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...1.15%0.12%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.58%0.11%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.74%0.11%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...0.77%0.02%MondeActions



Graphique IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 259,33 ZAR
Dernier Cours de Cloture 220,09 ZAR
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,2%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED12.57%11 409
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED6.43%12 559
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED9.01%11 409
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.8.47%6 997
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.73%2 915
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-16.07%1 220
