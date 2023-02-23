|
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Wedbush maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
12,9 M
-
12,1 M
|Résultat net 2022
-108 M
-
-102 M
|Dette nette 2022
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-0,50x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
55,0 M
55,0 M
51,7 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|4,27x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,45x
|Nbr Employés
|129
|Flottant
|98,9%
|Graphique IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,32 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|19,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|750%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs