  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IMPL   US45258K1097

IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(IMPL)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 22/02/2023
2.315 USD   -7.77%
14:27Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Wedbush maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
2022Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Wedbush neutre sur le dossier
ZM
2022Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Cowen optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Wedbush maintient son opinion neutre

23/02/2023 | 14:27
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 12,9 M - 12,1 M
Résultat net 2022 -108 M - -102 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,50x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 55,0 M 55,0 M 51,7 M
Capi. / CA 2022 4,27x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,45x
Nbr Employés 129
Flottant 98,9%
Graphique IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Durée : Période :
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,32 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 750%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Adrian Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harold Leaman Chief Financial & Business Officer
John D. Hoekman Chief Technology & Development Officer
Stephen Bevan Shrewsbury Chief Medical Officer
Scott Youmans Senior Vice President-Engineering
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-33.07%55
MODERNA, INC.-11.94%60 766
LONZA GROUP AG24.30%44 937
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.98%39 186
SEAGEN INC.25.12%30 034
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.90%24 741