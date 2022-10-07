|
Imperial Brands PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
8 804 M
9 850 M
10 022 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 028 M
2 269 M
2 309 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
8 394 M
9 391 M
9 556 M
|PER 2022
|8,73x
|Rendement 2022
|7,33%
|
|Capitalisation
|
18 476 M
20 672 M
21 033 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,05x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,84x
|Nbr Employés
|30 300
|Flottant
|88,3%
|
|Graphique IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1 944,00 GBX
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2 340,89 GBX
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|20,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs