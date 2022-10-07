Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Brands PLC
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  13:52 07/10/2022
1969.75 GBX   +1.32%
13:01Imperial Brands PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13:01Imperial Brands PLC : JPMorgan à l'achat
ZM
06/10L'Europe finit encore dans le rouge, inflation et taux inquiètent
RE
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Imperial Brands PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

07/10/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
13:01Imperial Brands PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'..
ZM
13:01Imperial Brands PLC : JPMorgan à l'achat
ZM
06/10L'Europe finit encore dans le rouge, inflation et taux inquiètent
RE
06/10L'indice FTSE 100 de Londres chute pour la deuxième journée, Shell pesant sur l'indice.
ZR
06/10Point marchés-L'Europe finit encore dans le rouge, inflation et taux inquiètent
RE
06/10La baisse des actions en Europe se poursuit avant les minutes de la BCE
RE
06/10POINT MARCHÉS-La baisse des actions en Europe se poursuit avant les minutes de la BCE
RE
06/10Les actions de Londres sont modérées ; Shell chute après un avertissement sur ses bénéf..
ZR
06/10Le marché retrouve un peu de sa libido
ZB
06/10EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Engie, STMicro, EDF, Nexans, Aramis, GE, T..
ZB
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Données financières
CA 2022 8 804 M 9 850 M 10 022 M
Résultat net 2022 2 028 M 2 269 M 2 309 M
Dette nette 2022 8 394 M 9 391 M 9 556 M
PER 2022 8,73x
Rendement 2022 7,33%
Capitalisation 18 476 M 20 672 M 21 033 M
VE / CA 2022 3,05x
VE / CA 2023 2,84x
Nbr Employés 30 300
Flottant 88,3%
Graphique IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Durée : Période :
Imperial Brands PLC : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Brands PLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1 944,00 GBX
Objectif de cours Moyen 2 340,89 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lukas Jean-Baptiste Paravicini Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thérèse Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sue Michelle Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC20.26%20 672
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.03%132 492
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.48%81 800
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-76.81%7 139
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED10.91%791
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-42.43%388